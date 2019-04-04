Star Wars actor John Boyega and Us‘ Lupita Nyong’o are to narrate forthcoming BBC and Discovery’s natural history series Serengeti.

Boyega will narrate the British version, while Nyong’o will narrate the U.S. version.

The series, which is being produced in association with Discovery and BBC Studios Distribution, brings to life the challenges and experiences facing some of the Serengeti’s most well-known and iconic species in intimate detail.

The six-part series, which is set to air later this year on BBC One and Discovery Channel, follows the interconnected stories of a cast of savannah animals over one year, in a bold new format. From warthogs to lions, mongoose to cheetahs, a cast of our favourite African animal characters will be filmed closer and more intimately than ever before, using groundbreaking filming techniques and pioneering technology, including drone technology and the use of multiple stabilised camera systems.

With unique access to a pristine and unspoilt corner of the Serengeti, the series captures the high drama of the daily lives of the area’s distinctive wildlife up close, joining them in the emotional moments they face at key points in their lives, in their natural habitat.

Serengeti produced made by Simon Fuller’s XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director, BBC Content and Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual. The Producers are John Downer for JDP and Simon Fuller for XIX Entertainment. It will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

“Simon and John have created a stunning and unique testament to a place that I have always loved,” said Nyong’o. “These beautiful creatures’ stories are universal, and I am honored to help take the audience on their journey.”

“Lupita brings pure magic to Serengeti, her sensitivity and passion for nature shines through in every word she speaks. We are so proud to be working with such an extraordinary artist on this show that means so much to us,” added Fuller.