Joe Biden has responded to President Donald Trump’s posting of a parody video on Biden’s apology to the growing number of women who have complained about the former VP touching them without consent.

President Trump earlier today tweeted out the widely circulated parody, which mocked the former vice president’s Wednesday apology for the incidents, which have threatened to derail any bid for the presidency Biden is rumored to be contemplating.

“I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always,” Biden tweeted in response.

Biden yesterday released a video promising to “be more mindful” of personal space. The parody video showed Biden sneaking up behind himself and touching himself even as he apologized.

Biden’s Response:

I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always. https://t.co/j7wh3opXOv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 4, 2019

The Trump Parody: