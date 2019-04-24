Joe Biden To Hit Beverly Hills Fundraiser In May In 2020 Ramp-Up

A Beverly Hills fundraiser next month will be part of the early 2020 presidential campaign schedule for Joe Biden, Deadline has confirmed, as the former Vice President begins to map out his gameplan after he’s expected to declare his candidacy Thursday.

The May 8 event will be held at the private home of designer Michael Smith and his husband James Costos, the U.S. ambassador to Spain during the Obama administration. Jeffery Katzenberg will be among the hosts for the event, which will cost $2,000 per ticket.

News of the event was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Biden was last in town in October to raise money for Democratic candidates and causes ahead of the midterms. Biden has long been seen as 2020 frontrunner in Hollywood circles, with many big political names in the industry holding off on picking a candidate while Biden was deciding whether to run.

SoCal will be a hot destination for the full Democratic field this summer. The Biden news comes as another candidate, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, set a Los Angeles fundraiser for June 19 at the home of Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke will kick off a four-day driving tour of California on Saturday, starting in L.A.; the Los Angeles Times reported there are no Hollywood/Beverly Hills events on his itinerary.