EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has made a preemptive deal for Cloaker, an original action sci-fi pitch to Warner Bros. Harold, along with Safehouse producing partner Tory Tunnell, is producing, with Safehouse’s Matt Schwartz exec producing. The plot is being kept under wraps but we are told it’s in the vein of the Bourne and John Wick franchises with a groundbreaking sci-fi element.

Harold has a long standing relationship with Warner Bros, having written on and executive produced the Doug Liman-directed Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt starrer Edge of Tomorrow and co-writing and producing the Guy Ritchie-directed Charlie Hunnam-starrer Legend of the Swords as well as The Flash for the studio and DC, which Jonathan Goldstein and John Frances Daley are directing. He wrote Army of the Dead, which Netflix picked up from Warner Bros and will make with Zack Snyder directing this summer. Harold also was a co-writer on John Wick 2 and is exec producer on the third installment due out later this year.

Safehouse separately is teaming with Outlier Society’s Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo to produce The Liberators at Warner Bros as a potential Jordan star vehicle, and at Paramount Safehouse is producing the fast tracked Paramount horror thriller The Oberlin Incident. Safehouse is also in production on straight-to-series show Spinning Out for Netflix starring January Jones, Kaya Scodelario, and Johnny Weir.

Harold and Tunnell are repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott.