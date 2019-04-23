Joanne LaMarca Returns To ‘Today’ To EP Hour 4 With Hoda &Jenna

NBC News Chief Noah Oppenheim announce Tammy Filler’s replacement As EP of Today’s fourth hour, starring Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush, via a memo to staff:

Dear Colleagues,

As you saw announced yesterday, Tammy Filler is headed to the west coast to join our sister network E! in a brand new role as EVP and Editor-In-Chief of E! News. Tammy has been with Today for 16 years, where she spent the last decade running the fourth hour. She helped create an iconic hour of television, and E! is lucky to get such a seasoned vet. While we will certainly miss Tammy at Today, as the fourth hour evolves, the timing is perfect for her to make this big move.

And I am thrilled to announce that Joanne LaMarca is returning to Today as Executive Producer of the fourth hour. It’s a homecoming for Joanne who spent nearly 30 years at Today, rising from Page to Senior Producer. She was a vital member of the 10am team for several years overseeing day-to-day production, segments and series. We couldn’t be happier to welcome her back.

Related Story Jenna Bush Hager Debuts As 'Today' Co-Host: Smiles, Tears & Maybe Some First-Day Jitters

Please join me in congratulating Tammy and Joanne on their exciting new roles!

Noah

When LaMarca left Today in January 2017, the show gave her a send-off, saying she had “decided to take time away from NBC after nearly 30 years with the company.”

She first joined NBC in 1987 as a page and worked her way up to field producer. In 1996, she left Today for Day and Date daytime magazine show on CBS. The following year, she moved to the Wall Street Journal’s short-lived business news channel WBIS, which led to a job as a producer at CNBC from late 1997 to 1999. Returning to Today, she was a producer and writer at Later Today, co-hosted by Florence Henderson.