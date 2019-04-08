Cold War star Joanna Kulig is set as the female lead opposite Andre Holland in Oscar winner Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land, Whiplash) anticipated Netflix series The Eddy, from Endeavor Content.

The Eddy is a musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner (Holland), the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The eight-episode series will be shot in France and feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic for premiere exclusively to Netflix members worldwide.

Kulig plays Maja who sings like a bird but has a drinking problem. When she sings she’s the absolute center of attention, but otherwise, she’s adrift, at a crossroads where every direction looks like a dead end. She has an on-again-off-again relationship with Elliot (Holland) and his band, but her other options don’t look so great, either.

Holland’s Elliot Udo, was a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, but now is in Paris, part-owner of a failing jazz club, hiding from everyone. He has an on-again-off-again relationship with his lead singer (Maja), but is emotionally stunted. When his fifteen-year-old daughter shows up suddenly, he has to face his weakness and learn to grow up.

Chazelle executive produces and will direct the first two episodes with five-time BAFTA Award-winning and Tony and Olivier Award-winning writer Jack Thorne (National Treasure, This is England, Wonder), who wrote six of the scripts. Also executive producing are six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, Michael Jackson’s Bad), who wrote the band’s songs, and Emmy-winning producer Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, The Newsroom, Tales of the City), who will also direct the final two episodes. Holland will co-executive produce.

Kulig recently won a European Film Award for best European actress as the lead of Pawel Pawlikowski’s Oscar-nominated film, Cold War. She can currently be seen in Amazon’s drama series Hanna. Kulig is repped by CAA and ZA Agencja.