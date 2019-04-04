EXCLUSIVE: The Bold Type executive producer Joanna Coles has signed a two-year first-look deal with ABC Studios and its cable/streaming division ABC Signature Studios.

Under the pact, the former Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines and editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, will be developing and executive producing projects for multiple platforms with focus on streaming and cable.

“Joanna is the consummate influencer,” said ABC Studios President Patrick Moran. “Her take on the current zeitgeist and her ability to anticipate what an audience is looking for is really unparalleled.”

Coles was the first person to hold the position of Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines, in which she oversaw content and editorial partnerships for 300 magazines globally. Considered one of the most influential magazine editors of the past decades, Coles joined Hearst in 2006 as editor-in-chief of Marie Claire and was named editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, the world’s largest women’s media brand, in 2012.

Coles is an executive producer of Freeform’s series The Bold Type, which was inspired by her life and career and features a character, played by Melora Hardin, that was modeled after Coles. The praised comedy-drama’s third season is slated to debut later this week.

On the TV side, Coles also executive produced and appeared on the E! docu reality series So Cosmo, while she ran Cosmopolitan, and on the Style docu series Running in Heels, while she oversaw Marie Claire. Cole also served as mentor in Project Runway: All Stars.

The British-born editor moved to the U.S. in 1997 as the New York Bureau Chief for The Guardian, before becoming the New York columnist for The Times of London. Coles is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Tara Kole.