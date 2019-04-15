Jimmy Smits Joins Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’ Film; Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz Also Cast

Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz and Gregory Diaz have joined In The Heights, the Jon M. Chu-directed Warner Bros film adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.

Related Story Laurie Metcalf, Eddie Izzard Set For 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' Broadway Revival; Joe Mantello To Direct

Miranda tweeted the news (see the tweet below), announcing that Merediz will play Abuela Claudia, Diaz will be Sonny and Smits has been cast ast Kevin Rosario.

The three new castings join the previously announced Corey Hawkins (Benny), Anthony Ramos (Usnavi), Leslie Grace (Nina), and Melissa Barrera (Vanessa).

Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs, Scott Sanders, and Miranda are producing. Marc Klein is penning the script, with the musical book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Merediz played Abuela, the matriarch of the barrio who takes care of Usnavi after his parents die, for In the Heights‘ entire Broadway run and even picked up a Tony Award nomination for her performance. Her other credits include recurring stints on Orange is the New Black, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Shades of Blue. She’s also appeared in film such as Humor Me, Top Five, The Light of the Moon Merediz is repped by KMR and CLA.

Diaz’s credits include You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown and Matilda.

Among Smits’ more recent credits are How To Get Away With Murder, The Get Down and 24: Legacy.