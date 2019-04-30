Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Snowfall’: Filming On John Singleton’s FX Drama Series Continues As Cast & Crew Honor His Memory

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Boyz N The Hood' Filmmaker John Singleton Dies At 51: Obit, Gallery, Reaction

Read the full story

Jimmy Kimmel Goes Topical – ‘Avengers: Endgame’ & ‘Game Of Thrones’, That Is

ABC/Randy Holmes

Like his late-night forebears and contemporaries. Jimmy Kimmel’s monologues always poke fun at the latest headlines, but his ABC’s late-night star knows where the pop culture zeitgeist needle pointed over the weekend. Along with making fun of Donald Trump’s past 72 or so hours, Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s opening targeted the really important stuff.

Of course we mean the movie and TV juggernauts that the “shippers” might dub Avengers: Endgame of Thrones.

Avengers EndgameA sampling of Monday’s comedy jokes regarding corporate sib Disney’s MCU finale:

  • “[Avengers: Endgame] made more than a billion dollars this weekend — $1.2 billion — which is the most ever. … You could get your kid on the USC rowing team with money like that. And that didn’t even include an end credit scene.”
  • “At 1 a.m., I sat through all the credits — waiting — with a bunch of other disappointed idiots. Some of them are still in the theater waiting. I did love the movie, although … they still didn’t answer the biggest question, which was, where did the Hulk find glasses that fit his head?”
  • “A lot of people were upset with LeSean McCoy, a running back for the Buffalo Bills, who tweeted a key plot point. People were very angry. They’re saying this is the second-worst thing a running back for the Buffalo Bills has ever done.”

‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Recap: Bodies Hit The Floor As The Night King Lights Up The Battle Of Winterfell

Then Kimmel turned his attention to Game of Thrones:

  • The other thing people were mad about was the big battle scene on Game of Thrones, which was so dark [that] a lot of viewers watching on TV couldn’t even see it. It was like listening to a very violent podcast.
  • There were so many blacked out parts of the show, I thought I was reading the Mueller Report at one point.
  • This was the longest “Game of Thrones” episode ever – it ran 82 minutes – and it was brutal. It made the Red Wedding look like a baby shower.
  • By the way: With all the talk of Winter coming, the weather was nice. Seemed like a pretty mild night.

‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Trailer: The War Isn’t Over Yet

 

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad