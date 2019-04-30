Jimmy Kimmel Goes Topical – ‘Avengers: Endgame’ & ‘Game Of Thrones’, That Is

Like his late-night forebears and contemporaries. Jimmy Kimmel’s monologues always poke fun at the latest headlines, but his ABC’s late-night star knows where the pop culture zeitgeist needle pointed over the weekend. Along with making fun of Donald Trump’s past 72 or so hours, Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s opening targeted the really important stuff.

Of course we mean the movie and TV juggernauts that the “shippers” might dub Avengers: Endgame of Thrones.

A sampling of Monday’s comedy jokes regarding corporate sib Disney’s MCU finale:

“[Avengers: Endgame] made more than a billion dollars this weekend — $1.2 billion — which is the most ever. … You could get your kid on the USC rowing team with money like that. And that didn’t even include an end credit scene.”

“At 1 a.m., I sat through all the credits — waiting — with a bunch of other disappointed idiots. Some of them are still in the theater waiting. I did love the movie, although … they still didn’t answer the biggest question, which was, where did the Hulk find glasses that fit his head?”

“A lot of people were upset with LeSean McCoy, a running back for the Buffalo Bills, who tweeted a key plot point. People were very angry. They’re saying this is the second-worst thing a running back for the Buffalo Bills has ever done.”

‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Recap: Bodies Hit The Floor As The Night King Lights Up The Battle Of Winterfell

Then Kimmel turned his attention to Game of Thrones:

The other thing people were mad about was the big battle scene on Game of Thrones, which was so dark [that] a lot of viewers watching on TV couldn’t even see it. It was like listening to a very violent podcast.

There were so many blacked out parts of the show, I thought I was reading the Mueller Report at one point.

This was the longest “Game of Thrones” episode ever – it ran 82 minutes – and it was brutal. It made the Red Wedding look like a baby shower.

By the way: With all the talk of Winter coming, the weather was nice. Seemed like a pretty mild night.

‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Trailer: The War Isn’t Over Yet