Jimmy Fallon’s Bernie Sanders Pursues The Musical Vote With “Old Town Hall”

Tonight Show is the only broadcast TV late-night show in originals this week, and Jimmy Fallon is bring back his Bernie Sanders impression.

In Monday night’s sketch, Fallon channels the Dems best-funded candidate in a crowded field that’s expected to hit 20 when Joe Biden announces this week. Fallon/Sanders is joined by Black Thought from The Roots, to rap “Old Town Hall,” to the tune of “Old Town Road.”

Fallon recently introduced his Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg impressions, among 2020’s new Dem hopefuls. But he has been fine tuning his Bernie Sanders since the Vermont senator ran against Hillary Clinton for the Dem nomination in the 2016 race.

“Bernie” begins:

I’m gonna talk to voters at the old town hall

I’m gonna tell ‘em we don’t need no wall

I’m gonna rant and rave about billionaires

Ain’t gonna take a break to comb my hair

Related Story Amy Klobuchar Next Dem White House Hopeful To Brave Fox News Channel Town Hall

I got money in the stacks

Forget your super PACs

Bernie bros in back

You would think this is a frat, now

Got a chance to see

Mayor Pete’s ID

We’re both born in ‘83

But in different centuries.