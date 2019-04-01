EXCLUSIVE: Rescue Me and Maron exec producer Jim Serpico has launched a record label that specializes in comedy and has set its first release with Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer.

Serpico, who previously ran Denis Leary’s indie Apostle Pictures, has launched Virtual Comedy Network Records (VCN). The label will release its first recording, Jim Breuer Live From Portland, on April 5.

The album, which was recorded at Helium Comedy Club and features 14 brand new Breuer tracks, will be available across 100 digital platforms including Sirius XM, Pandora, Spotify, and iTunes. It will see Breuer, who starred on SNL between 1995 and 1998 and also starred in Dave Chappelle’s stoner comedy flick Half Baked, share stories from his recent tour with Metallica, aging, and the best part about getting a colonoscopy. Breuer has done comedy specials for Comedy Central including Hardcore and Let’s Clear The Air as well as Epix’s And Laughter For All and Amazon Prime’s Comic Frenzy.

Serpico plans to release a slate of up to a dozen comedy albums per year through the label. He will run the label in addition to serving as President of Milestone TV & Film, which has a first-look deal at FX Networks. Serpico has worked closely with the cable network on Leary shows such as Rescue Me and Sex & Drugs & Rock N Roll, and was also previously a production executive on Johnny Depp feature film Blow.

“It has always been a dream of mine to start a label that specializes in comedy,” Serpico said. “Laughing is such an important part of life. I look forward to collaborating with some of the smartest, most talented comedians in the business so that we can help spread laughter throughout the world.”

“Jim Serpico has been a huge influence on my career, since I’ve been working with him. I’ve never been happier or more focused in my life,” added Breuer. “This comedy album was a smart approach to yet another launching pad of branding more of my comedy, and I’m very excited for the release.”