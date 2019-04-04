Some 2,500 hours of The Jim Henson Company’s programming is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Beginning today, the content, which includes specials and series, is offered in 68 English language territories including the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics, but much of the content is not available to U.S. users because of other licensing deals.

For example, the original five seasons of Fraggle Rock, as well as The Storyteller, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss and Mother Goose Stories are part of the deal, but none is available to Prime Video members in the U.S. because of rights restrictions.

Eight titles are available in all 68 countries on Prime Video (including the U.S.): Fraggle Rock: The Animated Series (13 episodes) based on the original live-action puppet show, plus specials Doozer Music, Fraggle Songs, The Song of the Cloud Forest, Living with Dinosaurs, Lighthouse Island and Monster Maker.

Available in territories other than the U.S. are the five seasons of Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, The Storyteller: Greek Myths, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss and Mother Goose Stories.

Pajanimals, a 26-episode series for preschoolers, is available on Prime Video with the exception of Canada.

The deal comes on the heels of an announcement last month that all four seasons of the Jim Henson Company cult sci-fi show Farscape, newly remastered in HD, would be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.