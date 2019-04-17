DWA Marketing Exec Jim Gallagher Moves To Warner Bros To Oversee Family Pics

Film marketing veteran Jim Gallagher has been hired as EVP Marketing, Animation and Family at Warner Bros Pictures. It’s a newly created role, and he exits NBCUniversal’s DreamWorks Animation, where he led theatrical marketing and oversaw recent titles including How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Boss Baby and Trolls.

Gallagher, who before DWA worked at Disney for 14 years rising to president of marketing from 2006-2010, now joins the Warner Bros marketing team and be tasked with developing global campaigns in support of the Warners’ animated and hybrid family films. He will report directly to Blair Rich, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures and President, Worldwide

Marketing, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Warner Bros said JP Richards, EVP Worldwide Marketing and Chief Data Strategist, will continue to work with Rich to set marketing strategy and planning.

“Jim is a highly regarded animation and family marketing executive who’s incredibly creative and has an enviable track record,” said Rich. “As we expand our activities in this space, we’ll look to his experience and recognized expertise to help us reach the broadest audiences for these films with strategic, globally relevant marketing campaigns. I’m excited for Jim to join us, and I know he will be an incredible addition to our Warner Bros team.”

In February, new DreamWorks Animation president Margie Cohn realigned the executive structure on the Glendale lot, and among the moves aligned the marketing, public relations, business and legal affairs, human resources and recruiting functions for both features and television..