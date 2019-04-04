Paramount continued the rollout of stars with Jim Carrey appearing after the studio showed off the first trailer for its November 8 release Sonic the Hedgehog.

Carrey arrived eating popcorn sloppily and dropping it on stage before throwing it at the audience. He then hugged Par’s domestic distribution boss Kyle Davies.

“I like to see you saved the best for last in the trailer, but this crowd deserves a real taste of what a real star vehicle is like,” Carrey said. “I am Dr. Robotnik, one of most intelligent men who ever walked the earth. It’s basically my origins story.”

Then he was told said Carrey by Davies, “Sonic is really the star.”

“Been there, done that. This movie is nothing without me,” corrected Carrey, who also suggested possible new titles: How about Robotkic Conquers the World? Eggman: Hard Boiled?”

The second trailer, which Carrey introduced, shows a comeback for his hysterics on screen as Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, a supergenius with a big black mustache who argues with the army and James Marsden’s cop.

“I was spitting out formulas when you were spitting up formulas,” Carrey’s Robotnik tells the cop. “I was breastfed,” Marsden answers in the trailer.

The first trailer screened was Sonic-centric, showing the blue animal zooming across a desert like an MX missile and meeting Marsden’s cop, who shoots him with a tranquilizer gun. Sonic is here to save the world as it’s being attacked by Transformers-like robots.

