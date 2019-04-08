Judge Jerry, the daily, first-run court show with Jerry Springer presiding as judge, has been sold in 99% of the U.S. for its fall launch, NBCUniversal Television Distribution said today.

The program has been sold to 206 stations across the country. The majority of all the markets will air the show in back-to-back half-hour episodes.

Judge Jerry will be taped in front of a live studio audience at the Stamford (Conn.) Media Center, which is also home to the long-running and successful NBCU talk shows The Steve Wilkos Show and Maury. The show is produced and distributed in the U.S. by NBCUniversal Television Distribution with Kerry Shannon serving as executive producer and Leah Ponce and Joe Scott as co-executive producers.

Springer, who has a J.D. degree from Northwestern University and worked for two law firms before transitioning to politics and then television, hosted the long-running NBCU daytime confrontational talk show The Jerry Springer Show, which ended last summer after 27 seasons.