A Jeopardy! contestant just beat the house in record fashion.

James Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, won Tuesday’s episode with a total of $110,914. That was more than enough to set a new record for single-day cash winnings, the syndicated series said in a press release.

The previous record of $77,000 was set in 2010 by Roger Craig.

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer crowed.

Holzhauer has been on a winning streak, picking up his fourth straight victory Tuesday for a total of more than $244,000. He’ll be back Wednesday to face more challengers.

Jeopardy! was renewed in September through the 2023 season.

The popular game show is distributed by CBS Television Distribution, with Alex Trebek serving as host. Last month Trebek revealed he’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.