Jennifer Lopez, STX Reteaming For Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’; Owen Wilson In Talks To Co-Star

Jennifer Lopez and STXfilms are again teaming on a feature. Following 2018’s Second Act and the forthcoming Lopez- and Constance Wu-led drama Hustlers, they are rejoining for the romantic comedy Marry Me. Owen Wilson is in final negotiations to star opposite Lopez.

Kat Coiro, known in the TV space for directing pilots and episodes for shows including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Shameless, The Mick and Modern Family, is directing the pic, which is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. John Rogers and Tami Sagher adapted the screenplay with a rewrite by Harper Dill.

Described as Notting Hill meets The Proposal, the story centers on a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiancé at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage and picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead. What starts as a goof ends up becoming an exploration of relationships, expectations and destiny.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will produce alongside Rogers. Executive producers are Willie Mercer, Alex Brown and J.B Roberts. STX’s Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn will oversee production on behalf of the studio. STXinternational will handle international distribution and directly distribute in the UK and Ireland.

Lopez is repped by CAA, The Medina Co., and Hirsch Wallerstein. Wilson is with UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein.