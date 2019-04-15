Jennifer Lopez-Starring ‘Hustlers’ Film Gets Release Date From STX

STXfilms has locked in September 13, 2019, as the release date for Hustlers, the Lorene Scafaria-helmed drama starring Jennifer Lopez, who made the announcement on her Instagram account while on set. Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles also star.

Inspired by a viral 2016 New York Magazine article, the story follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Lopez is producing the film with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina as well as Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Hustlers will go up against Warner Bros/ Amazon Studios’ The Goldfinch starring Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, and Ansel Elgort, and Fox’s animated feature Spies in Disguise, with Will Smith and Tom Holland