Jennifer Garner To Star In ‘Fantasy Camp’ At STX

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner is set to star in Fantasy Camp, a comedy that is set up at STXfilms. Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein are attached to write and direct the feature. They are the helming duo behind the Amy Schumer starring rom-com I Feel Pretty, which was also at STX. The also penned films such as Never Been Kissed, He’s Just Not That Into You, and The Vow with Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum.

Fantasy Camp follows Julie to a reunion at the theater camp of her youth, Camp Footlights, where she will get the chance to challenge her fears, live out her dreams, and finally take the stage.

Greg Silverman is producing this project, which we hear was put together by Management 360, who reps both Kohn and Silverstein as well as Garner.

Garner, who is also repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer Weber & Dern, is reuniting with STX following the Pierre Morel-directed crime drama Peppermint, which was released in theaters last year. Her other recent credits include the animated feature Wonder Park, Fox’s Love, Simon, and the Lena Dunham/ Jenni Konner-created HBO series, Camping. She’s also developing Yes Day for Netflix and the series My Glory for Apple TV.

Kohn and Silverstein’s additional reps are UTA and Sloane, Offer Weber & Dern.

 

