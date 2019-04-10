‘Bodyguard’ & ‘Line of Duty’ Creator Jed Mercurio To Speak At Banff World Media Festival

Bodyguard and Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio is to give a keynote session at the Banff World Media Festival in June.

The British writer and producer will take part in an exclusive In Conversation With address as the Rocky Mountains-set conference celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Mercurio will speak on Monday June 10 at the event, which runs 9-12 June at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada. Marking his first North American speaking engagement, he will discuss his work as a showrunner and his recent BBC drama hits. He will also touch on previous series including Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Critical, Strike Back, Bodies, The Grimleys and Cardiac Arrest.

He is the latest A-list name to take part in the Canadian event with DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg also giving a keynote speech. Katzenberg, who is currently Managing Partner of WndrCo and Chairman and Founder of Quibi, will speak on Sunday, June 9.

The Banff Summit Series is a curated, future-focused lineup of keynote sessions being launched in honor of the festival’s four-decade legacy. Its speaker roster will feature the global players who are shaping the future of the media industry.

Banff attracts 250-plus international buyers and delegates from more than 25 countries including a cross-section of television and digital media professionals.

“Jed Mercurio is one of the hottest showrunners on the planet right now, with two series dominating in the United Kingdom, and across the globe,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director of BANFF. “Both Bodyguard and Line of Duty capture the zeitgeist of today’s real world issues in a way that is both entertaining and provocative. We are honoured to welcome Jed to the festival to discuss his work, his view on the industry, and his future plans.”