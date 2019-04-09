Jason Winer Inks Rich New Overall Deal To Remain At 20th Century Fox TV

Prolific TV director and producer Jason Winer has re-upped his overall deal at his longtime studios home, 20th Century Fox TV, where he has been for a decade and a half. I hear the new pact is for three years and is valued in the eight figures, among the biggest for a director/producer.

Under the new agreement, Winer will continue to develop, executive produce and direct series projects for all platforms through his Small Dog Picture Company. In addition to directing projects he develops, the deal also allows for Winer to helm other pilots for the studio, along with some additional episodic directing.

Two comedy projects from Small Dog Picture Company and 20th TV landed pilot orders at the broadcast networks this season, Perfect Harmony at NBC, starring Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp, and Woman Up at ABC. Winer is executive producing both pilots and is directing Perfect Harmony from a script by Lesley Wake Webster. Woman Up is written and directed by Zoe Lister Jones.

Jon Radler, head of development of Small Dog Picture Company, also executive produces the two pilots.

Winer has been at 20th TV since 2005 when the studio brass spotted his short with Hayes MacArthur The Adventures Of Big Handsome Guy and His Little Friend and invited the duo to adapt it as a TV series. Winer’s followup effort for 20th TV also was unconventional — he took a $150,000 fee he got from the studio to write a script and used it to fund a full-length presentation. The project, the semi-scripted Giants Of Radio, drew the attention of the broadcast networks and was picked up by CBS to compete alongside its multi-million-dollar pilots.

Winer went on to direct the pilot and the first season of 20th TV’s Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family. He currently serves as an executive producer on the studio’s ABC comedy series Single Parents and CBS’ Life In Pieces, having directed the pilot episodes of both.

“We have a long history with Jason and we hope to always be in business with him,” said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox Television: “First off, he’s a prolific and talented director with a spectacular track record of getting series on the air. He’s wildly creative, a dynamic developer and talent loves collaborating with him, as do we. He just always delivers. He’s a special guy.”

This marks the fifth overall deal announced by 20th TV since the studio recently became part of the Walt Disney Company.

“20th has been my creative home since they bought my very first short film over thirteen years ago,” Winer said. “I’m so thrilled to be extending that relationship another three years and expanding my company with Jon Radler, especially during a time of such exciting change and opportunity. I’m deeply grateful to Peter Rice, Dana Walden, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman for the belief they showed in me way back when, the support they’ve given me over the years, and the passion they continue to show for the work we’re doing together.”

Winer is repped by ICM Partners, Mosaic and Todd Rubenstein.