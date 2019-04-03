Fox’s Richard Lovely has found its Mr. Mouse. Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander has been tapped to voice the animated character at the center of the comedy pilot from Grace and Frankie executive producer Billy Finnegan and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and executive produced by Finnegan, Richard Lovely — which has an About a Boy vibe — is about the title character, played by Thomas Lennon, the disgruntled author of the best-selling Mr. Mouse children’s book series. He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse (Alexander) appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

The series regular cast also includes Wendie Malick, Nicole Sun, Asif Ali, Nicole Richie, Mason Schneiderman, Kai Cech and Thom Nemer.

Alexander is best known for his portrayal of George Costanza on Seinfeld, a role which earned him seven Emmy nominations. His other TV credits include The Grinder, Drunk History, Friends, Orville and Young Sheldon, and voice roles in Duckman, The Cleveland Show, American Dad, among many others. His stage credits include a starring role in the original production of Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along as well as The Rink, Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, for which he won a Drama Desk, Outer Critic Circle and Tony. He also starred with Martin Short in the Los Angeles production of Mel Brooks’ The Producers.

Alexander is repped by Yumkas Entertainment, Abrams Artists Agency and Marc Golden at Gendler-Kelly.