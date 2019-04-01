Former Northern Exposure star Janine Turner has been cast opposite Megan Hilty in Lifetime’s upcoming Patsy and Loretta, Forever, an original movie about the friendship between country music stars Patsy Cline (Hilty) and Loretta Lynn (Jessie Mueller). Turner will play Hilda Hensley, Patsy’s mother, and also her seamstress/costume designer and confidante. Patsy & Loretta will be executive produced by Neil Meron, in his first solo project since the death of longtime producing partner Craig Zadan. Oscar-winning Thelma & Louise writer Callie Khouri is directing, and Mark Nicholson is co-EP. Known for her Emmy-nominated work in Northern Exposure, Turnerr also heavily recurred in Friday Night Lights. On the film side, Turner can be seen in Solace opposite Anthony Hopkins. Turner is repped by LINK Entertainment and Linda McCalister.

Johnell Young (Tales) is set as a series regular opposite Ashton Sanders in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, a 10-episode drama from Wu-Tang Clan frontman The RZA, writer Alex Tse (Superfly) and Imagine Television. Created and written by The RZA and Tse, the series is based on the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history, and will explore and expand the band’s world. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs (Ashton Sanders) aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories. Young will play Gary, Bobby’s older cousin who introduced him to hip hop and is also an aspiring MC—which he will someday achieve and be known as the GZA. He has a scientific mind and a spiritual side and being older than the other peers he becomes a source of inspiration of hip hop and mathematics. Young will be seen as a lead in the second season of Irv Gotti’s Tales anthology series set for premiere April 23 on BET, as well as in the film SWA-Tech by Rome Williams on iTunes. He’s repped by Left Field Management.