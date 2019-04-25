‘Jane The Virgin’ Cast Says Goodbye To Series With Emotional Photos

Grab the tissues and get prepared for the best ugly cry you’ve ever had because Jane the Virgin is leaving us. The series finale isn’t set to air on the CW until the summer, but for the cast, they just filmed the last episode and as you might guess, it was emotional, heartwarming and filled with tears.

The cast took to Instagram with stories and photos detailing their last days on set. Star Gina Rodriguez posted a photo in her IG stories of a tearful embrace between her and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman. “This is my dream maker,” she wrote. “Her hair is pink and her brain is big and brilliant. Thank you for making me your Jane.”

She also posted a loving photo of her and Elias Janssen with the caption: “Jane and Mateo. My first on screen baby boy. Love you buddy. Por vida #lastDaysofJane”

Yael Grobglas posted some of the most touching pics. In one she is in tears as her co-star Justin Baldoni embraces her. “This is hard. I love you so much @justinbaldoni,” she wrote. “Couldn’t wish for a kinder person by my side for 5 years. You’re wonderful in every way.”

She posted another group picture saying, “Yesterday is a blur. A blur of tears and hugs and laughter and very strong feelings. I love these people so incredibly much and although I will still see them plenty, I will miss working with them terribly. This was a unique group that somehow made magic happen. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!”

Baldoni also chimed in saying “What a ride. Endings are bittersweet.” He also posted a photo with him and his co-star Jaime Camil, praising the time they spent together. “It’s been a supreme joy and a pleasure working with and learning from this brilliant man for five years,” he wrote. “It’s hard enough to make it/ become a massive star in your home country, but it’s an entirely different/difficult challenge to crossover and become a star in America as well. Very few people could have done what he did with the beloved Rogelio.”

Andrea Navedo, Bridget Regan and Yara Martinez also posted their goodbyes which will also warm your heart.

