Jamie-Lynn Sigler Signs With Abrams Artists Agency Across The Board

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has signed with Abrams Artists Agency for full representation. The announcement was made today by Abrams Artists Agency Partners Robert Attermann (CEO), Brian Cho (President and COO), and Adam Bold (Chairman).

Sigler is best known for playing the role of Meadow Soprano in the HBO series The Sopranos and also spent two seasons on HBO’s series Entourage.

She has been seen in numerous independent feature films, TV series and television movies, most recently in the feature film Gangster Land opposite Jason Patric and Peter Facinelli, as well as in the feature Justice opposite Stephen Lang. She is currently in pre-production on director Megan Freels Johnson’s feature Hunting Season.

A statement from the Abrams Agency partners said that Sigler is “a multi-talented actress whom we are honored to have join our roster of clients. We look forward to working with her.”

Sigler is managed by John Carrabino/Carrabino management.