EXCLUSIVE: NAGRA-KUDELSKI’s myCinema digital content distribution system has announced its full slate of films a year after it’s launch, teed off by the James Franco feature Zeroville, which the actor both directed and headlines.

Originally, Alchemy took domestic rights at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival to Zeroville months before the company capsized due to bankruptcy. Since its pick-up at TIFF, Zeroville unfortunately became entangled in Alchemy’s financial woes and was thrown into distribution limbo until the US distribution rights were recently acquired by NAGRA. The pic will hit cinemas in September. The comedy based on Steve Erickson’s novel about a young actor who arrives in Hollywood during a transitional time also stars Seth Rogen, Megan Fox, Joey King, Will Ferrell, Dave Franco, Danny McBride, and Jacki Weaver.

myCinema delivers films over the internet which individual theaters can then licenses for any number of weeks of play. myCinema also markets the pics for exhibitors and the distribution system is currently available at 500 screens throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In addition myCinema unveiled the follow upcoming titles on its slate:

Masterpiece Films The Chaperone written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and directed by the award-winning series director Michael Engler. Based on Laura Moriarty’s best-selling American novel about a woman (Elizabeth McGovern) whose life is changed forever when she chaperones a young and soon to be famous Louise Brooks (Haley Lu Richardson) to New York. The first produced PBS feature takes place against the backdrop of the tumultuous times of the early 1920’s. Victoria Hill, Campbell Scott, Geza Rohrig, Blythe Danner and Miranda Otto also star. Pic hits myCinema partners on May 2019. The pic opened the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival.

Theo Davies’ Wish Man, based on the true story of Frank Shankwitz, a founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The pic which will be released in May stars Andrew Steel, Kirby Bliss Blanton and Frank Whaley. The pic covers Frank’s young life, the incidents and people who helped develop his character, and his adventures during his law enforcement career, including being killed in the line of duty and being brought back to life. Frank has a realization of what his mission in life was when he met Chris, the little boy who inspired Frank’s idea to create the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Also there’s Rachel Carey’s Ask For Jane based on the underground abortion network that existed in Chicago between 1969 and 1973 in the years before Roe V. Wade and helped over 11K women – many under privileged, who were forced to obtain illegal abortions. Many members of the collective were arrested. The film will be promoted and supported nationwide by Planned Parenthood as well as the National Institute for Reproductive Health. The movie will open in June.

Filmmaker Brian Baugh’s The World We Make, opening this month follows the story of 18-year-old Lee, a spirited equestrian, and Jordan, an academic and football standout, are at the threshold of building a life together. But their character is tested when racial bias surfaces in their otherwise progressive small town. An interracial romantic drama that tells the tale of a young woman who falls in love with a college football player. Their different backgrounds and ethnicities turn out to be a problem as they try to pursue their dreams together. Caleb Castille, Rose Reid, Kevin Sizemore, and Greg Allen Williams star.

Director Arto Halonen’s Murderous Trance is a psychological thriller loosely based on a real-life case in 1950s Danish crime lore wherein a man commits a horrific murder while supposedly under hypnosis. Josh Lucas stars.

myCinema is featuring an array of CineLatino content, including musical entertainment and first run Spanish language movies. Among the several titles being offered throughout the year are: Los Angeles Azules, a documentary featuring a musical performance of the celebrated Mexican onda grupera band; Itinerario de una Pasion, the story of the loves in the life of Pancho Villa; The Minterita Blanco, Winner of the Best Screen Play – Miami Film Festival 2017; and Zoe- Paranormas, a dynamic documentary about the Grammy Award Winning Latin American alternative rock band, Zoe. These titles will be available via myCinema this spring.

Emperor Pictures

Rounding out myCinema’s lineup is the $170M Chinese production Legend of the Demon Cat , an epic Xianxia martial arts fantasy film directed by Palme d’Or winner Chen Kaige. Pic is based on the mystery novel Samana Kukai, authored by Japanese writer Yoneyama Mineo. Between China and Japan, the pic made close to $97M at the box office.