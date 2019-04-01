EXCLUSIVE: NAGRA-KUDELSKI’s myCinema digital content distribution system has announced its full slate of films a year after it’s launch, teed off by the James Franco feature Zeroville, which the actor both directed and headlines.
The Chaperone written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and directed by the award-winning series director Michael Engler. Based on Laura Moriarty’s best-selling American novel about a woman (Elizabeth McGovern) whose life is changed forever when she chaperones a young and soon to be famous Louise Brooks (Haley Lu Richardson) to New York. The first produced PBS feature takes place against the backdrop of the tumultuous times of the early 1920’s. Victoria Hill, Campbell Scott, Geza Rohrig, Blythe Danner and Miranda Otto also star. Pic hits myCinema partners on May 2019. The pic opened the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival.
Filmmaker Brian Baugh’s The World We Make, opening this month follows the story of 18-year-old Lee, a spirited equestrian, and Jordan, an academic and football standout, are at the threshold of building a life together. But their character is tested when racial bias surfaces in their otherwise progressive small town. An interracial romantic drama that tells the tale of a young woman who falls in love with a college football player. Their different backgrounds and ethnicities turn out to be a problem as they try to pursue their dreams together. Caleb Castille, Rose Reid, Kevin Sizemore, and Greg Allen Williams star.
Director Arto Halonen’s Murderous Trance is a psychological thriller loosely based on a real-life case in 1950s Danish crime lore wherein a man commits a horrific murder while supposedly under hypnosis. Josh Lucas stars.
myCinema is featuring an array of CineLatino content, including musical entertainment and first run Spanish language movies. Among the several titles being offered throughout the year are: Los Angeles Azules, a documentary featuring a musical performance of the celebrated Mexican onda grupera band; Itinerario de una Pasion, the story of the loves in the life of Pancho Villa; The Minterita Blanco, Winner of the Best Screen Play – Miami Film Festival 2017; and Zoe- Paranormas, a dynamic documentary about the Grammy Award Winning Latin American alternative rock band, Zoe. These titles will be available via myCinema this spring.
Rounding out myCinema’s lineup is the $170M Chinese production Legend of the Demon Cat , an epic Xianxia martial arts fantasy film directed by Palme d’Or winner Chen Kaige. Pic is based on the mystery novel Samana Kukai, authored by Japanese writer Yoneyama Mineo. Between China and Japan, the pic made close to $97M at the box office.