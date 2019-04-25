Click to Skip Ad
Bond 25 Live Reveal From Jamaica: Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lashana Lynch & Dali Benssalah Among Confirmed Cast

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The producers of Bond 25 have revealed key cast and production details from Jamaica, the iconic location for previous Bond films including Dr No and Live And Let Die.

Broadcasting live on Twitter, the production confirmed incoming cast including Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah. Returning franchise cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear and Ben Whishaw. Daniel Craig is of course back as Bond.

A title wasn’t revealed but producer Barbara Broccoli said the film will start in Jamaica where “Bond is not on active service, he is enjoying himself. We’ve got quite a ride in store for him.” The production has already shot in Norway and will head over to the UK’s Pinewood studio then onto Matera in Italy.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) is writer-director on the film. Bohemian Rhapsody star Malek is is expected to portray the film’s villain. Here’s a message from Malek on his character.

The film recently had a release date change from February 14 2020 to April 8 2020. Additional writers on the script were today confirmed as Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

MGM will release the film domestically through their United Artists Releasing banner on April 8. It will go through Universal Pictures International and MGM in the UK and internationally from April 3, 2020.

