Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Sturridge To Perform ‘Sea Wall/A Life’ On Broadway

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge will reprise their sold-out Off Broadway double-bill of solo one-act plays Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway this summer, producers announced today.

Originally presented in February at the Public Theater to strong reviews, Sea Wall/A Life will begin performances on Friday, July 26 at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, with an opening night set for Thursday, August 8. The strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, September 29.

“This gorgeous, soul-stirring evening of theater deserves to be seen by as many people as possible,” said Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “I’m so proud that Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal’s brilliant performances will live on at the Hudson.”

Written by Simon Stephens (Sea Wall, starring Sturridge) and Nick Payne (A Life, starring Gyllenhaal), with both directed by Carrie Cracknell, the double bill will be produced on Broadway by Nine Stories, Ambassador Theatre Group, Seaview Productions, Benjamin Lowy Productions, and The Public Theater.

Gyllenhaal (recently nominated for a Drama League Award for his performance) said in a statement, “The longstanding artistic relationships we share and beautiful material from Nick and Simon make this production an especially meaningful collaborative journey. Carrie Cracknell has crafted a true theatrical event from two distinct monologues, which, together, shine a light on the universal experience and heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Tom and I are incredibly proud to bring this story to Broadway, and to be returning to the beautiful and historic Hudson Theatre.”

Sea Wall marked the third collaboration between Sturridge and the Tony Award winning Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). Gyllenhaal’s performance in A Life continues his collaboration with Payne (the actor starred in the playwright’s Constellations).

Sea Wall/A Life will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Guy Hoare, and original music by Stuart Earl.

