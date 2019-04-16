‘Love & Mercy’ Actor Jake Abel Joins Civil Rights Drama ‘Son of the South’

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Abel (Love & Mercy, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) has secured a supporting role in Son of the South, the Barry Alexander Brown-directed film adaption to of Bob Zellner’s autobiography, The Wrong Side Of Murder Creek. Brown’s frequent collaborator Spike Lee is on board as an executive producer along with him. Abel joins previously announced stars Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Lex Scott Davis, Julia Ormond, Cedric the Entertainer, Chaka Forman, Sharone Lanier, Brian Dennehy, Shamier Anderson, and Ludi Lin.

Written by Brown, the civil rights era drama follows the true-life story of Bob Zellner, an Alabama native and the grandson of a Birmingham Klansman who is pulled into the very center of the civil rights movement. The spring and summer of ’61 challenged the 22-year old to rethink his beliefs as he witnessed the heroism of John Lewis during the Montgomery Freedom Riders riot in May of that year. Inspired by the people whose paths he crossed, invigorated by the courage of local black high school students marching to protest the murder of tenant farmer Herbert Lee, and outraged that a man could be killed with impunity for the crime of attempting to register to vote, Zellner’s is a story of transformation.

Abel, repped by APA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, will play the role of Doc, a Klansman who is blinded by hatred and clashes with Zellner whom he sees as a traitor making a mockery of their race.

Colin Bates of Lucidity Entertainment, Stan Erdreich of River Bend Pictures, Eve Pomerance, Bill Black, and David Kang are producing the project.

Abel, who most recently recurred on Bravo’s Dear John series, was cast as a series regular on Another Life for Netflix and just wrapped production on the streamer’s docu-drama series Medal of Honor for executive producer Robert Zemeckis.