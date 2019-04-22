UTA Adds The Comedy Touring Agent Stylings Of APA’s Jackie Knobbe; Clients Include Tiffany Haddish

UTA has brought aboard Jackie Knobbe as an agent in its Comedy Touring unit. She brings along such big-name stand-ups as Tiffany Haddish — who signed with UTA last month — Lewis Black, Jeanne Robertson and Leslie Jones.

Knobbe, who will work remotely from Florida, joins the agency after nearly two decades at APA, where she was a partner and Co-Head of Comedy Touring.

“Jackie and I began our careers together as agents, and I’m looking forward to working with her again at UT,” said Nick Nuciforo, Partner and Head of Comedy Touring at the agency. “She is one of the most experienced agents in the business, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our growing team.”

Said Knobbe: “I was drawn to working at UTA because their comedy touring business is second to none. There are valuable opportunities that exist for my clients across the agency, and I look forward to joining such a collaborative team.”

Related Story Cindy McCain Signs With UTA In All Areas

Before her stint at APA, Knobbe was a comedy touring agent at Irvin Arthur Associates for five years starting in 1994.

Comedy Store Documentary Series Set At Showtime, Ladies & Germs; Mike Binder Directs