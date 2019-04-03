Warners showed off footage and a teaser from the second part to Andy Muschietti’s uber hit feature take of Stephen King’s It, the sequel zeroing in on the Losers Club as adults, having PTSD over evil clown Pennywise.

We saw older Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain) visiting her father’s old apartment where a spooky old lady lives. The apartment is cleaner from what Beverly imagines and while the woman is in the kitchen she retrieves and old love letter from one of her amigos in the Loser’s Club. Flies appear, a sign that Pennywise is around. “

“No one who ever dies ever really dies,” says the old lady to Beverly with a freaky straight face. She tells Bev her father was in the circus. Bev is suspicious, but it’s too late the old lady grows monstrous. Cut to teaser of the Losers Club grown up walking through town, reunited. Images of balloons everywhere under a bridge and the last shot of Pennywise saying “Hello”.

The 2017 title made box office history showing that big business could be had during the once dormant post Labor Day weekend: It opened to a September record of $123.4M, and grossed $327.4M stateside, $700.3M.

It: Chapter 2 opens in the same place were the first installment did two years ago, the post Labor Day frame of Sept. 6-8.

