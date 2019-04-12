‘Into The Dark’: Martha Higareda, Shawn Ashmore Among 6 Cast In Hulu’s “Culture Shock” Installment

EXCLUSIVE: Martha Higareda (Queen of the South, Altered Carbon), Shawn Ashmore (The Rookie), Barbara Crampton (You’re Next, Re-Animator), Felipe de Lara (The Lord of the Skies) and Creed Bratton (The Office) will join previously announced Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C.) in Into The Dark‘s “Culture Shock” installment, Hulu’s monthly horror event series from Blumhouse Television on Hulu. In addition, Gigi Saul Guerrero aka La Muñeca Del Terror (Luchagore Productions, La Quinceañera) will direct the feature-length episode as well as co-write.

The Into the Dark series includes 12 feature-length episodes, released each month over one year and inspired by a holiday, featuring Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story. The Culture Shock installment will premiere July 4.

Written by Efren Hernandez, James Benson and Guerrero, from a story by Hernandez and Benson, Culture Shock is a thriller that follows a young Mexican woman in pursuit of the American Dream, who crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare.

Blumhouse Television has upcoming The Loudest Voice, starring Russell Crowe, which will premiere on June 30 on Showtime. On the feature film side, Blumhouse Productions will release the thriller MA starring Octavia Spencer in late-May, and they recently announced that Elisabeth Moss has been cast in their upcoming Universal film, The Invisible Man.

Guerrero is repped by Carlos Bobadilla of Valor Entertainment and Verve. Higareda is repped by ICM. Cabral is repped by Paradigm, Atlas Artists and Morris Yorn. Ashmore is repped by Gersh, Paul Nicholls and JTWAMM. Crampton is repped by Michael Eisenstadt at AEFH and Josh Silver at Silver J Mgmt. Bratton is repped by Michael Eisenstadt at AEFH Talent. de Lara is repped by Vision Entertainment.