EXCLUSIVE: Former Law & Order: Criminal Intent star Vincent D’Onofrio is set to recur opposite Kyle Gallner in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation.

Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, Interrogation is a true-crime drama series in which the viewer becomes the detective. It’s based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man (Gallner) was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode is structured around an interrogation. Since the episodes are made to be watched in any order, the audience will jump back and forth in time, witnessing this man’s story unfold in multiple timelines — played at all ages by Gallner. The conclusive season finale will be released at a later date.

D’Onofrio plays an Internal Affairs officer who ends up becoming Gallner’s character’s biggest ally, an experience that calls his faith in the criminal justice system into question.

Peter Sarsgaard, Kodi Smit-McPhee and David Strathairn, also star. Frank Whaley recurs.

Weidemann and Mankiewicz executive produce alongside Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Bosch producer Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company, for CBS TV Studios.

D’Onofrio recently wrapped shooting Epix’s The Godfather of Harlem and currently can be seen in Netflix’s Marvel series Daredevil where he reprises his role of Kingpin. He recently made his feature directorial debut in The Kid starring Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan and Chris Pratt. He also recently wrapped shooting Fire with Fire, opposite Bruce Willis and Josh Duhamel, and will soon be seen in the forthcoming film Chained. D’Onofrio is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.