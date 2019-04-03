EXCLUSIVE: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) is set for a major recurring role opposite Kyle Gallner in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series true-crime drama Interrogation.

Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, Interrogation is an original concept based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man (Gallner) was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother.

The series’ first nine episodes will be available to binge in any order with each episode structured around an interrogation. The multi-linear approach will give viewers the opportunity to follow their instincts and develop their own interpretations of the facts of the case and ultimately decide innocence or guilt. The season finale will be released at a later date.

Moss-Bachrach plays a close friend of Kyle Gallner’s character — a heavy drug user with a violent streak. With secrets of his own, he finds himself entangled in the murder investigation.

Peter Sarsgaard, Kodi Smit-McPhee and David Strathairn also star. Frank Whaley guest stars.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, Interrogation is executive produced by Weidemann, Mankiewicz and Fabrik Entertainment’s Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate. Ernest Dickerson will direct six of the 10 episodes and also will serve as executive producer. Patrick Cady also will direct.

Moss-Bachrach recently wrapped filming his series regular role of Chris McQueen in AMC’s horror drama series NOS4A2, which will air this summer. He starred in the first season of Netflix/Marvel’s The Punisher portrayed Desi in the final four seasons of HBO’s Girls and will be seen in Dolly Wells’ upcoming film Good Posture premiering at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. He is repped by UTA, Manager Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment and Peikoff-Mahan.