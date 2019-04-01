Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville shared a very personal message about her health Monday revealing that she will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule.

In the video, Norville said that an Inside Edition viewer reached out to her saying that the she’d noticed something on her neck. “It was a lump,” said Norville. “Well, I’d never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule. And for years, it was nothing. Until recently, it was something.”

“The doctor says it’s a very localized form of cancer, which tomorrow I’ll have surgery to have removed,” she revealed. “There’ll be no chemo, I’m told no radiation, but I will have surgery and I’ll be away for a bit. So Diane [McInerney] will be holding down the fort. If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and for my surgeon and I thank you very much. I’ll be away for a bit, but I do hope you’ll tune in to Inside Edition every day. Until then, thanks for watching.”

Watch the video above.