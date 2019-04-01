Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville shared a very personal message about her health Monday revealing that she will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule.

Related
Bill Cosby Former Attorney: His Conviction "A Travesty Of Justice"

In the video, Norville said that an Inside Edition viewer reached out to her saying that the she’d noticed something on her neck. “It was a lump,” said Norville. “Well, I’d never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule. And for years, it was nothing. Until recently, it was something.”

“The doctor says it’s a very localized form of cancer, which tomorrow I’ll have surgery to have removed,” she revealed. “There’ll be no chemo, I’m told no radiation, but I will have surgery and I’ll be away for a bit. So Diane [McInerney] will be holding down the fort. If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and for my surgeon and I thank you very much. I’ll be away for a bit, but I do hope you’ll tune in to Inside Edition every day. Until then, thanks for watching.”

Watch the video above.