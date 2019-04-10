IMAX To Open Biggest Screen Yet In Germany, 38-Meter Monster Is Set To Be World’s Widest

Go big or go home. IMAX is set to open its largest screen yet in Germany.

The large format specialist is teaming up with Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, a German independent cinema operator, for the 38 meter-wide screen in Leonberg, south west Germany. The mega screen, wider than a Beoing 737, will have a height of 22 meters.

Set to open in 2020, this will mark the world’s widest theater screen, beating out previous monster screens in Australia and China. Quite a coup for a German independent cinema in a relatively low-key part of the country.

Today’s agreement continues IMAX’s recent momentum in Germany, where the company now has 10 theaters open or contracted to open.

“If you want your guests to come back to your theater, you have to offer them an unforgettable experience,” said Heinz Lochmann, Head of the Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe. “Cinemas are where dreams come to life and where audiences come to relax and be totally immersed in the movies they love. There is nothing like IMAX when it comes to delivering the world’s most immersive cinematic experience.”

“Global demand for The IMAX experience is stronger than ever as shown by our recent performance and growth in Germany,” added Richard L. Gelfond, CEO, IMAX. “Now, through our new partnership with the Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, the largest IMAX theater in world will reside in Germany and serve as a premium entertainment destination in the country.”