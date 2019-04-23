Imagine Impact 2 Sets Roster Of Creators And Mentors

Imagine Entertainment has set its roster of participants of Impact 2, the inventive program where the company empowers outside voices, “creators,” paying the newcomers accepted to the program to develop TV series and movies under the watchful eye of “shapers,” a group of established industry writers and showrunners. The program, hatched by Imagine co-heads Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, this year got over 4000 submissions from 57 countries covering every continent but Antarctica. Tyler Mitchell runs the program.

The “shapers” in this year’s program are: Stacy Traub, Akiva Goldsman, Doug Ellin, Seth Grahame-Smith, Michele Mulroney, Kieran Mulroney and Sascha Penn.

Here are the newcomers whose work was accepted and who will be paid a stipend to create one new project during the boot camp, before all of the work gets pitched to the town. Traub will oversee:

Related Story Gabriel Basso Set As Lead Of 'Hillbilly Elegy' Opposite Amy Adams, Glenn Close

Writer/actor and Chicago native Aris Mendoza is creating the half hour TV project Blasian;

Massachusetts native and Emerson grad Alexis Pivnicny is creating the half hour TV project Hope On Her Way;

Former TV executive returning to Hollywood after years supporting his family on the East Coast Chad S. Hoffman is writing the half hour TV project Random Acts;

Former CE turned two time Black List writer Evan Parter is creating the half hour TV project Playing God.

Ellin will oversee:

Former reality TV producer Hope Leon on the feature Like Mother, Like Donna;

Writer/actor/director and mixed martial artist Cassius Corrigan on the hourlong TV project Colossus;

Stand up comedians Erin Feiger & Jennifer Kodros will script the feature Moving On.

Goldsman will work with:

AFI screenwriting MFA recipient Derek Stuckert on the hourlong TV project Eternal.

Grahame-Smith is working with:

Monisha Dadlani on the half hour TV project Condom & Cherries;

Student Academy Award-nominated writer/director Justin S. Lee on the hourlong TV project Welcome To The Scene, which has James Shin & Scooter Braun attached to produce;

Audiobook narrator, SAT tutor, and former actor Jonathan Todd Ross on the film Dawn At The End Of The World.

Michele Mulroney will be working with:

Former political ad producer Dawn Smith on the half hour TV project Paid For By TV;

South African playwright/filmmaker Amy Jephta on the hourlong TV project The Park;

Comic book writer/creator Shequeta Smith on the film script Taking The Throne;

Frequent Issa Rae collaborator Laura Kittrel & former live TV producer and political consultant Emily Harper on the film Drag Heist.

Kieran Mulroney will be working with:

Canadian writer/director and elementary school teacher Chris Dymond on the feature script Mungo;

USC MFA grad Katelyn Crabb on the genre film script The Withering;

Australian Sci-fi writer Philip Tarl Denson on the hourlong TV project Anomaly;

Action writer and Maine native Milla Bell-Hart on the hourlong TV project Bounty.

Sacha Penn will be working with:

Former gang-affiliate turned screenwriter Justin Calen-Chenn & producer Stephen Love on the feature script The 99;

Former DEA wiretap interpreter Jason Gurvitz & former LAPD detective Greg Kading on the feature script The Interpreter.