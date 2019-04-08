Documentary Now! for another seven-episode season. IFC has officially renewed the cult-favorite, lovingly crafted spooffor another seven-episode season.

In a sardonic press release, one of many upfront announcements from AMC Networks this morning, IFC notes that the premiere date for the new run of episodes has not been determined “because Fred, Bill and Seth are super-busy.”

Guest stars and targets for the show’s documentary parodies slated for the new season will be revealed closer to air date, per the show’s custom. Past seasons have sent up classics like The War Room, Grey Gardens, The Thin Blue Line and Jiro Dreams of Sushi. In addition to hosted segments featuring Dame Helen Mirren, last season featured guest stars including Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton and Natasha Lyonne.

The signature element of the show is the level of faithfully reproduced detail it packs into each frame, accumulated through fastidious production design, art direction, costumes and sound work, among other craft contributions. The period aesthetic of every film being mocked is replicated to a remarkable degree, digitally roughed-up images, ribbed turtleneck sweaters and all.

Fans of the show should avoid reading the official press release about the renewal, lest their admiration for the show’s higher standards be dashed, however.

“This has been, and always will be, a cash grab,” Meyers said. “There’s money in hyper-specific, fake documentaries, which is why we keep making them.”

Added Armisen, in a quote that should be affixed to a plaque at the Beverly Hilton ballroom: “Every project in existence is great. All shows are of equal money and value, and this one is no different. Directors and camera operators all work very hard on every show and I assume they will do that on future episodes of Documentary Now!”