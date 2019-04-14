Bibi Andersson Dies, Swedish Actress Who Starred In Ingmar Bergman Films Was 83

Swedish actress Bibi Andersson, who starred in 13 Ingmar Bergman films died on Sunday, according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. She was 83.

Related Story Allan Cole Dies: Veteran Screenwriter And Newsman Was 75

According to Aftonbladet, Andersson had a stroke in 2009, and had been ill and living in a nursing home for some time.

“She has been sick for many years, but it is sad. I found out that Bibi passed away lunchtime today,” director Christina Olofsson told Aftonbladet.

Andersson was born on November 11, 1935 in Stockholm. Over time, she appeared in more than 50 films, including The Seventh Seal, The Touch and Scenes From a Marriage.

She rose to prominence after appearing in the 1966 film Persona, for which she received a best actress honor at the Guldbagge Awards, the Swedish equivalent of the Oscars. She would eventually receive three more Guldbagge awards.