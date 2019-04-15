Click to Skip Ad
Hulu Buys AT&T’s Minority Stake In Streaming Service For $1.43 Billion

Deadline

AT&T and Hulu have struck a deal for AT&T to sell its minority stake in Hulu back to the streaming video joint venture. The transaction valued Hulu at $15 billion, with AT&T’s 9.5% interest valued at $1.43 billion.

“We thank AT&T for their support and investment over the past two years and look forward to collaboration in the future. WarnerMedia will remain a valued partner to Hulu for years to come as we offer customers the best of TV, live and on demand, all in one place,” said Hulu CEO Randy Freer.

The transaction did not require any governmental or other third-party approvals and was simultaneously signed and closed.

AT&T will use proceeds from this transaction, along with additional planned sales of non-core assets, to reduce its debt.

MORE TO COME…

