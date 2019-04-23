‘How High 2’s 4/20 Premiere Draws Ratings Highs For MTV

The 420 Day premiere of How High 2 was clearly a high for MTV. The movie sequel to the stoner classic drew a 0.64 rating in P18-49 and 801,000 total viewers in Live+same day, giving MTV its highest-rated Saturday in six years, according to the network and Nielsen.

The solid numbers came on the heels of MTV’s seventh consecutive quarter of ratings growth. The movie, which aired at 9 PM ET/PT April 20, outperformed the time period average by 133% and dominated social media throughout the weekend as the No. 1 most social non-sports program.

To capitalize on 420 (Weed Day), MTV’s Too High to Watch How High 2 stunt, hosted by cast members DC Young Fly and DeRay Davis, aired throughout the day with games, trivia and sneaks inside a marathon of all three films in the Friday movie franchise and the original How High movie.

The follow-up to the 2001 pop-culture phenomenon, previously led by Method Man and Redman, How High 2 chronicles two young “potrepreneurs” on a magical weed-filled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up. Lil Yachty (Roger) plays an entrepreneur and stars opposite D.C. Young Fly (Calvin) who plays his best friend.

How High 2 is co-produced by MTV and Universal 1440 Entertainment.