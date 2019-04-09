EXCLUSIVE: U.S. soccer star Hope Solo is to be the subject of a movie biopic produced by Hacksaw Ridge backers Argent Pictures.

The currently untitled narrative feature about the World Cup winner and Olympic champion will be written and directed by Christine Crokos (Pimp) after Argent optioned the goalkeeper’s life story rights.

Jill Ahrens (American Made), Ryan Ahrens (Chasing Coral) and Ben Renzo (The Birth Of A Nation) will produce for Malibu-based Argent. Executive producers are Argent partners and fellow sports stars Drew Brees, Tony Parker, Michael Finley, and Derrick Brooks. That’s a combined haul on the project of a World Cup, Olympic gold medal, two Super Bowls and five NBA Championships.

From humble beginnings, Solo was heavily recruited by several colleges around the country. She excelled at the University of Washington, breaking numerous records on her way to becoming one of the best women’s goalkeepers in Pac-10 history. The one-time forward would go on to represent the U.S. as goalie at three World Cups, winning the 2015 tournament, and at three Olympics, winning gold medals in 2008 and 2012. Her clubs have included Seattle Reign, Saint Louis Athletica and Atlanta Beat.

There have been significant challenges along the way for Solo, who was briefly kidnapped at an early age by her father with whom she had a turbulent relationship. The soccer icon has encountered the slings and arrows of celebrity as well as great sporting highs and lows. She has also become a vocal advocate for equal pay and women’s rights in the sport.

Lisa Nitti negotiated the deal on behalf of Argent Pictures. Negotiations on behalf of Hope Solo were handled by Rich Nichols and the deal was set up by manager Tiffany Shine.

Producer Ben Renzo said, “We are very excited to be working to bring Hope’s life story to the big screen with Christine at the helm. Hope is an amazing athlete, with an intense competitive spirit who has achieved some of the highest accomplishments in women’s soccer as a professional goalkeeper. Her journey to becoming an elite athlete and one of the best soccer players at her position is incredibly motivating, and that’s what makes this story special to us. We want to make movies that entertain and inspire – and Hope’s story encompasses those themes.”

“Hope Solo is a force of nature who broke down walls in women’s sports, both as a player and as a humanitarian,” added writer-director Crokos. “Her story is one of pure trailblazing and fierce athleticism – one that many generations to come will honor and look up to.”

Financier and producer Argent’s credits include The Birth Of A Nation, Chasing Coral, Hacksaw Ridge, Amateur, They Fight and Selah And The Spades. Currently on the slate are Challenger starring Michelle Williams as astronaut Christa McAuliffe, starry action-comedy Kung Fury 2 and a new movie based on the popular children’s novel, Look Out For The Fitzgerald-Trouts. In post-production are Netflix pic Uncorked and comedy Soulmates.

Crokos is represented by Verve, Gail Levin and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC.