The 2019 Coachella festival is close, and Netflix is setting the mood with a Twitter tease that it will release a documentary based on Beyonce’s triumphant 2018 appearance at the event.

Netflix tweeted a single word, “Homecoming,” today, setting off the Beyhive of Beyonce fanatics. If the documentary is happening – and Netflix has not formally confirmed it – the film will reportedly premiere April 17, a Wednesday between the first and second weekends of the festival.

The Twitter teaser borrows its yellow color and typography from Beyoncé’s Coachella wardrobe, and the title is reportedly a salute to Beyoncé’s Beta Delta Kappa sorority and the full marching band that appeared with her in 2018. The singer also has a Homecoming Scholars Award Program through her charity, a fund for those attending historically black college and universities.

The 2018 Coachella appearance came after Beyonce had to cancel a 2017 date there because of her pregnancy. The 2018 appearance was livestreamed and highlighted by a Destiny’s Child reunion, drawing mostly rave reviews.