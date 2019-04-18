ABC, CBS, Fox & NBC Network Chiefs Set For HRTS Newsmaker Luncheon Series

Hollywood Radio and Television Society has revealed the lineup for The Network Chiefs, part of its upcoming Newsmaker Luncheon Series.

Karey Burke, President ABC Entertainment; Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment; Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment; and Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment will be featured at the event, which will be held June 3 at 11:30 am at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The event, which will be held shortly after the networks’ Upfronts in New York City, brings together the network heads for a wide-ranging conversation on the state industry and broadcast TV’s enduring importance amid the proliferation of entertainment options for consumers.

The Network Chiefs panel was first hosted by HRTS in 1980 and has played an important role in gathering contemporary leadership to discuss important issues facing television and media. Over the years, luminaries who have participated in this series included Brandon Tartikoff, Robert Iger, Peter Chernin, Fred Silverman, Nina Tassler, Jamie Tarses, Jennifer Salke, among otheres.

The event is co-chaired by Marc Korman, President of the HRTS Board of Directors and Partner and Agent, WME Entertainment, Pearlena Igbokwe, VP, HRTS Board of Directors and President, Universal Television and Christina Davis, Member, HRTS Board of Directors and Partner, Maniac Productions.

Pilgrim Media Group is a Contributing Sponsor of the HRTS Newsmaker Luncheons for the 2018-2019 season.