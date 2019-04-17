Hollywood Gets Soaked As L.A. On-Location Feature & TV Filming Falls Double Digits In Early 2019

It's been a stormy opening to the year for production on the streets of the City of Angels says Film LA

The first few months of 2019 were wetter than usual for Los Angeles and on-location filming in the City of Angels got drenched, at least figuratively.

While that soaking may lead to a blooming of sorts down the line, things look truly under water right now, according to a report released today by Film L.A. Down double digits from last year, 2019’s first quarter saw feature production fall 13% and TV production take a 13.4% tumble, the assessment from the non-profit permitting organization say.

Amidst a whopping 60.3% decline in pilots from Q1 2018, a single feature that was awarded tax incentives filming in the city, a 15% drop in Commercials and more bad news, overall production is down 9.1% from the stronger than expected results of Q1 2018.

A stat that is a stinging 4.8% decline over the five-year average and translates into a total of 8,843 on-location shoot days being logged in the home of Hollywood by Film L.A. from January to the end of last month.

Granted there is a bright spot in the category of TV Comedy, with its uptick of a significant 26.8% over last year in no small part to thanks to more platforms. However in the long term and the short term in a city that is dealing with a shortage of stages for filming, the first part of 2019 has nothing else to brag about on the streets of L.A.

In fact, Q1 2019 is the worst first quarter that the city has had in on-location filming since 2015. Additionally, the fall from Q1 2018 is the harshest quarterly pratfall that Film L.A. has recorded since 2011, when shoot days were adopted as a measure by the organization.

On the flipside of that, 2015 ended up taking the record for production days at the end of that year – until 2016 grabbed the top spot it still holds.

All of which says, especially when more than a dozen tax incentivized features are poised to film here in the coming months, the limp start to 2019 could perhaps end up much more muscular, or not.