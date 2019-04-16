Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Presidential Bid Gets Boost From Hollywood Donors

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has only officially been in the presidential race for one day, and the South Bend, Indiana politician has already raised big bucks.

James Murdoch, considered the more moderate of conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s sons, donated $2,800 to Buttigieg last month, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings — that’s the maximum an individual can give to a candidate.

ABC Studios TV Writer Peter Nowalk also donated $2,800. Other major Hollywood contributors include Ken Olin, Jane Lynch and Mandy Moore.

The 2020 Democratic contender raised more than $7 million in the first quarter of the year, his campaign announced Monday.

Though he hadn’t officially tossed his hat into the ring last month, Buttigieg got a big boost in name recognition when he appeared at CNN’s Democratic Presidential Town Hall at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

After weeks of anticipation, he made his candidacy official at a rally Sunday in South Bend.

“My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me Mayor Pete,” Buttigieg said at the rally. “I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for President of the United States.”

The 37-year-old politician is a Harvard grad, Rhodes scholar, Navy veteran and he speaks seven languages.