EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine Arthur is officially set to reprise her role as Christine in Netflix’s All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel, which has also added Emmy winner Holland Taylor (The Practice, Legally Blonde ) and Sarayu Blue (Blockers) to the cast list as production is currently underway. Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are returning for the follow-up to the teen romance pic as well as Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, and John Corbett, along with previously announced newcomers Jordan Fisher and Ross Butler.

Michael Fimognari, who served as the DP on the first film, is at the helm, directing from a screenplay by Sofia Alvarez, who penned the original.

Based on the bestselling book trilogy by Jenny Han, the original film debuted last year and was a huge success for the streaming site. The series centers on Lara Jean (Condor), who writes love letters to the five boys she’s ever loved and keeps them locked away in a hatbox until the day her letters are mailed, upending her real-life love life.

The sequel hails from Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment, with Matt Kaplan returning as producer. Susan Johnson, the director behind the first film, is serving as an executive producer alongside Han, Robyn Marshall, Max Siemers, Shelley Zimmerman, and Rebecca Glashow.

Taylor, recently seen on the big screen opposite Julianne Moore in Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bell, is repped by Gersh. Repped by Gersh Agency, MoGood Talent Management, and Brave Artists Management, Arthur is set to co-star in Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space, a horror film starring Nicolas Cage, and also booked a role in the TBS pilot, Chad. Blue, who most recently led the new NBC comedy series, I Feel Bad, is with CAA.