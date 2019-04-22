‘Hobbs And Shaw’ Director David Leitch Inks First Look Deal With Universal

Universal has signed a first look production deal with Hobbs And Shaw helmer David Leitch and his 87th North Production banner. The Fast & Furious spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham opens on Aug. 2 and is, natch, expected to be one the linchpin titles at the summer box office.

Together with his producer partner Kelly McCormick at 87th North, Leitch is already producing the title story in Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s New York Times bestseller Friday Black, which Uni optioned the rights to back in February as exclusively reported by Deadline. Adjei-Brenyah is adapting the script for the film and executive produce. No director has been set yet. 87th North also has Ilya Naishuller’s action thriller Nobody set up at Uni with Bob Odenkirk. Leitch delivered the $785M-plus global grossing sequel Deadpool 2 for Fox last summer, and two years ago directed Atomic Blonde for Focus Features.

Deadline also exclusively reported back in January that Leitch was poised to direct Undying Love, an adaptation of the graphic novel at Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 later this year. The script is by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow). Pic is being produced by McCormick, Stephen L’Heureux. Robinov will be exec producer. Other film projects include The Division starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, the sequel to Enter the Dragon. In TV, 87th North has The Continental, which is the TV spin-off of the John Wick franchise at STARZ

Variety first had the news on Leitch’s Uni deal.