Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Got A Tip? Tip Us

Hilary Winston Re-Ups Overall Deal With Sony TV

Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston has signed a new two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV where she has been under back-to-back overall pacts for more than a decade. Under the seven-figure agreement, she will continue to develop series projects for the studio.

During her tenure at Sony TV, Winston has developed five projects that have gone to pilot, one of which, Bad Teacher, became a series for CBS.

Winston also has worked on a number of Sony TV series, including Dr. Ken, Marry Me, Community and Happy Endings. She moved to Sony TV after getting her break on NBC/20th TV’s My Name Is Earl, which she joined right after the pilot and stayed on for the comedy’s entire four-season run.

On the film side, Winston was a writer on The Lego Ninjago Movie. She is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Morris Yorn.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad