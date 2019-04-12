Hilary Winston Re-Ups Overall Deal With Sony TV

Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston has signed a new two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV where she has been under back-to-back overall pacts for more than a decade. Under the seven-figure agreement, she will continue to develop series projects for the studio.

During her tenure at Sony TV, Winston has developed five projects that have gone to pilot, one of which, Bad Teacher, became a series for CBS.

Winston also has worked on a number of Sony TV series, including Dr. Ken, Marry Me, Community and Happy Endings. She moved to Sony TV after getting her break on NBC/20th TV’s My Name Is Earl, which she joined right after the pilot and stayed on for the comedy’s entire four-season run.

On the film side, Winston was a writer on The Lego Ninjago Movie. She is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Morris Yorn.