UPDATED: Openers were mixed on the specialty side this weekend with a couple of titles showing some performance, while others went slow. A24 debuted Claire Denis’ High Life with Robert Pattinson to a solid $100K start in four theaters, averaging $25K. It;s the first English-language feature for the veteran French filmmaker.

Neon opened the 1972 Aretha Franklin concert doc Amazing Grace to a decent launch. The title featuring the Queen of Soul in a Watts church in her late 20s took in more than $57K for a $19,118 per-theater average, the weekend’s second-highest showing.

Peterloo Amazon Studios

Five-time Oscar-nominated British director Mike Leigh bowed with historical epic Peterloo in three U.S. theaters with $30,426, averaging $10,142. Other openers included Greenwich Entertainment’s The Public by Emilio Estevez, grossing more than $279K from 265 runs for a slow $1,054 PTA. On the back end was Storm Boy from Good Deed Entertainment, grossing $46,744 in the weekend estimate, for an $835 PTA.

PBS Distribution added 11 locations for The Chaperone in its second frame, hanging in with $26,520 ($2K PTA). IFC Films expanded Kent Jones drama Diane to 34 runs in its second weekend for $68K and a $2K PTA.

Bleecker Street’s Hotel Mumbai with Dev Patel and Armie Hammer passed $6.3M cume. In 930 theaters, the title grossed over $1.75M, averaging $1,886.

High Life’s weekend estimate marks is the best opener for Claire Denis. Her last film, Let The Sunshine In (also featuring Juliette Bincoche) bowed in two locations last April via IFC Films, grossing $39,699, averaging $19,850. It went on to cume over $866K in theaters. A24 noted Sunday that High Life had “sold out shows” in both New York and L.A., adding: “The Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche cosmic science-fi epic is being hailed by critics as beautiful, wondrous, mesmerizing and profound.”

High Life will expand into top markets next weekend.

Shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack, Amazing Grace chronicles singer Aretha Franklin’s famed performance with the choir at the New Bethel Baptist Church in L.A.’s Watts neighborhood when she was 29. The occasion begat the biggest-selling gospel album of all time and had been mired in legal technicalities for years. Neon picked up the title last fall. Its $57K-plus weekend showing is a decent start. “It transcends barriers of the fourth wall, the theater and time,” said Neon head Tom Quinn this week ahead of its theatrical start. “It’s something that must be experienced, and it functions to make you feel like you’re there in 1972.”

Neon plans a sizable expansion timed to Easter weekend for Amazing Grace.

Peterloo from Mike Leigh had a slow beginning in its U.S. start this weekend with its $30,426 gross in three locations and a $10,142 PTA. The result is less than half Leigh’s previous turn with Mr. Turner, which SPC opened on this side of the Atlantic in December 2014 in five locations for a $109K opening frame gross ($21,800 PTA). That title went on to cume nearly $4M in theaters in North America.

PBS Films expanded period drama The Chaperone starring Elizabeth McGovern and Haley Lu Richardson to 13 theaters in its second weekend outing. The title grossed $26,520, averaging $2,040. In its opening frame, the title grossed over $12K in two locations, averaging $6,075.

Kent Jones’ Diane starring Mary Kay Place jumped to 34 runs in its second frame, taking in $68K for a $2,001 estimated average as of Sunday. The Tribeca ’18 debut rolled out in three theaters the weekend prior for a $24,467 start ($8,156 PTA). It has cumed over $101K.

Bleecker Street added just six theaters for Hotel Mumbai in its third weekend after a big 900-plus expansion last weekend. Its $1,886 PTA from a weekend take of $1.75M is down about 45% from its previous weekend $3,459 PTA ($3.19M gross in 924 theaters). The weekend gross pushed Mumbai’s cume to over $6.37M.

In its fourth weekend, Searchlight’s The Aftermath went over seven figures. The title took in $375K in 344 theaters Friday to Sunday, averaging $1,090 bringing its total to just over $1.1M.

Focus Features’ The Mustang also crossed a box office threshold with a $2M cume in its fourth frame. The feature grossed $771K in 350 theaters in the three-day, averaging a still solid $2,202.

And A24’s Gloria Bell with Julianne Moore crossed $5M in its fifth weekend. The title by Sebastian Lelio grossed $390K in 642 locations, averaging $607.

NEW RELEASES

Amazing Grace (Neon) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $57,353, Average $19,118

High Life (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $100,028, Average $25,007

Peterloo (Amazon Studios) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $30,426, Average $10,142

The Public (Greenwich Entertainment) NEW [265 Theaters] Weekend $279,294, Average $1,054

Storm Boy (Good Deed Entertainment) NEW [ 56 Theaters] Weekend $46,744, Average $835

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Chaperone (PBS Distribution) Week 2 [13 Theaters] Weekend $26,520, Average $2,040, Cume $40,198

Diane (IFC Films) Week 2 [34 Theaters] Weekend $68,032, Average $2,001, Cume $101,438

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Hotel Mumbai (Bleecker Street) Week 3 [930 Theaters] Weekend $1,753,789, Average $1,886, Cume $6,371,658

Sunset (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [18 Theaters] Weekend $18,459, Average $1,026, Cume $62,945

The Aftermath (Fox Searchlight) Week 4 [344 Theaters] Weekend $375,000, Average $1,090, Cume $1,103,573

The Hummingbird Project (The Orchard) Week 4 [71 Theaters] Weekend $19,775, Average $279, Cume $349,871

The Mustang (Focus Features) Week 4 [350 Theaters] Weekend $771,000, Average $2,202, Cume $2,045,000

No Manches Frida 2 (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 4 [275 Theaters] Weekend $415,000, Average $1,509, Cume $8,747,127

Gloria Bell (A24) Week 5 [642 Theaters] Weekend $390,000, Average $607, Cume $5,031,491

The Kid (Lionsgate Premiere) Week 5 [22 Theaters] Weekend $10,500, Average $477, Cume $1,484,469

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 6 [187 Theaters] Weekend $201,700, Average $1,079, Cume $8,086,129

Transit (Music Box Films) Week 6 [55 Theaters] Weekend $61,039, Average $1,110, Cume $612,482

Birds Of Passage (The Orchard) Week 8 [18 Theaters] Weekend $11,036, Average $613, Cume $495,196

Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [26Theater] Weekend $22,192, Average $854, Cume $1,179,314

Cold War (Amazon Studios) Week 16 [17 Theaters] Weekend $7,913, Average $465, Cume $4,580,458